Wattsburg home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire





A Wattsburg home is damaged following a Tuesday afternoon fire.

Several fire departments responded to a fully involved fire in a single story house in the 10000 block of Wildman Road in Greenfield Township around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Erie County 911, fire was seen coming through the roof of the home. Crews from across the area brought in water to fight the fire.

This is developing. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for updates.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists