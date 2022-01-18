Wattsburg man arrested and charged with DWI in New York town

A Wattsburg man has been arrested and charged with DWI after crashing his car in a New York town.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Marc Vogel crashed his car in the town of Harmony, NY on January 17th.

After further investigation, it was determined that Vogel had a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater.

Vogel was pulled over after unsafely switching lanes while speeding.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Harmony Court at a later date.