Wattsburg man pronounced dead after holiday pool accident

A 51-year-old man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Wattsburg after a family gathering over the Fourth of July.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the man as 51-year-old Edward Cass. CPR was preformed at the scene, and Cass was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Cook believes Cass was under the water for a number of minutes before being discovered.

Cook said tests will be ordered to learn weather Cass was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. No autopsy is being planned, however State Police continue to investigate.