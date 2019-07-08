Wattsburg native wins National Championship in Heritage

Wattsburg native Jamiee Snippert came back to Erie a national champion after winning the National Championship in Heritage for the families Appaloosa.

Sue and Ed Snippert own Ridgeview Farm in Wattsburg, Pa. Their daughter-in-law Jaimee won the title as national champion, while their granddaughter Emily won the title of Reserve Youth World Champion also in Heritage.

Emily also participated in the Appaloosa Youth Association’s Speech Tournament, where she placed first in both the prepared and impromptu speech contests in her age category.

Emily is currently reigning Jr. Miss for the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg.