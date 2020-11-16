Wattsburg residents recovering from storm damage

Wattsburg property owners are left to pick up the pieces as a result of the high winds.

Here is a look at how Wattsburg residents are recovering from the damage.

Strong winds have forced trees to come crashing down. The storm is bringing a community together to clean up the area.

The high powered wind storm that made it’s way through Erie County led to an alarming call for one woman while she was at work.

“The shingles from the house next door to us flew into our windows and broke two of our windows and three of our screens and damaged my fiances 2021 brand new car,” said Mary Weed, Wattsburg Resident.

Trees also came crashing down nearby. One tree landed on a building while another landed across one mans property.

“The trees are knocked down. There’s a path up through here and snapped the trees right off and it uprooted this one,” said Ben Howard, Wattsburg Resident.

As the cleanup continues, property owners said that the person you should remember is your neighbor.

“We’re a small knit community and everybody tries to help each other out. That’s the best we can do try to help each other fix things and get through it,” said Weed.

Howard said that they all have to help each other out and come together during this time.

No major injuries were reported in Wattsburg as a result of the storm.

Construction workers also made way to the Wattsburg Volunteer Fire Department to begin replacing the roof that was stripped during Sunday’s storm.