Wattsburg School Board looks to approve construction contract for improvements and new turf at Outdoor Athletic Complex

A proposed multi-million dollar artificial turf project will be a hot button topic at a Special Wattsburg Area School Board Meeting tonight.

The project reportedly costs more than $3 million.

The school board is looking to approve a construction contract for improvements of the Wattsburg Area School’s Outdoor Athletic Complex, including new turf.

Wattsburg area residents have reached out to JET 24 to express their concerns over how necessary the work is and how the costs will be covered.

Some residents are expected to share those concerns at the meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Wattsburg Area Elementary Auditorium.