Wattsburg School Board meeting held to re-elect and swear in new board members

A Wattsburg School Board meeting was held to re-elect and swear in new board members.

Greene Township tax payers once again showed up to the meeting to make their voices known, some of them still upset about the multi-million dollar turf improvement project that was passed in October.

Rich Konkol is one resident who has been vocal about his dis-approval of this project.

“Discussing fiscal spending for the next year, which kind of seems odd because you can’t really discuss it when you have five new board members that probably haven’t seen everything,” said Rich Konkol, Tax Payer.

School board members started the meeting by mentioning that parents have shown them support despite the tax payer’s criticisms.