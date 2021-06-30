Wattsburg School District releases statement on the passing of two students Tuesday

The Wattsburg Area School District has released a statement following the passing of two students Tuesday.

“The Wattsburg Area School District extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Wattsburg Area School District students, Madison and Zachary Zimmer. The Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that both students passed away yesterday.”

According to the Wattsburg Area School District:

During summer school, grief counselors and other professionals like school psychologists will be present to assist grieving students.

Going forward, students that need long term support will have access to counseling through the school’s Student Assistance Program which is staffed with a full-time counseling specialist.

For students that need additional support beyond the school day, the district will assist families in obtaining assistance from community based agencies.

“The Wattsburg Area School District and community are deeply saddened by the passing of such wonderful young students and will work with their family to assist them through this difficult time.”

