Wattsburg students win WQLN contest after reading more than 16,000 books

Schools in the region participated in the fall WQLN Q-Kids Readers Elementary Reading Contest.

Wattsburg Area Elementary Center has defended its title as the winning school for reading the most books. The school of 500 students read a total of 16,059 books. The winning student, First Grader Cheyenne Brown, read nearly 700 books.

Cheyenne says she enjoyed it because books "help me learn my words".

Wattsburg School Librarian Heather Hedderman says, "it helps them develop lifelong skills. It's like riding a bike or tying shoes. Reading can take you places your whole life."

Cheyenne said her favorite book she read was 'Fancy Nancy'.