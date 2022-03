Fire damaged a home in the City of Erie Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Wayne Street.

According to Erie Fire Department’s Chief, the fire started in the kitchen, but did not spread to any other parts of the home.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Everyone inside made it out safely, but oxygen had to be given to the homeowner’s dog.