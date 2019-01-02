Local News

Ways to recycle Christmas trees

City of Erie

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:15 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 11:15 AM EST

January 2, 2019 - Now that the holiday is over, you can easily dispose of your Christmas tree. In the city of Erie, you can leave it out on your regular trash pickup day and they'll come take it away. You can do this any week between now and January 24th. 

In Millcreek, Advanced Disposal will pick up trees between January 7th and 11th. In Lawrence Park, Summit Township, Girard, Fairview, Edinboro, and Lake City, your tree will be picked up on regular refuse pickup days. In Northeast and Wesleyville, trash collectors will pick up trees any day of the week if you set them by the curb. 

And, finally, in Harborcreek you can drop off a tree anytime 24/7 at the Harborcreek Township Composting area.

 

City of Erie Recycling Guide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected