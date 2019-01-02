Ways to recycle Christmas trees

January 2, 2019 - Now that the holiday is over, you can easily dispose of your Christmas tree. In the city of Erie, you can leave it out on your regular trash pickup day and they'll come take it away. You can do this any week between now and January 24th.

In Millcreek, Advanced Disposal will pick up trees between January 7th and 11th. In Lawrence Park, Summit Township, Girard, Fairview, Edinboro, and Lake City, your tree will be picked up on regular refuse pickup days. In Northeast and Wesleyville, trash collectors will pick up trees any day of the week if you set them by the curb.

And, finally, in Harborcreek you can drop off a tree anytime 24/7 at the Harborcreek Township Composting area.

