Wayward Tattoo hosting 6th annual Toy and Pet Supply Drive in exchange for a small, pre-designed tattoo

A local tattoo shop is giving back once again this year with their annual Toy and Pet Supply Drive, in exchange for some ink.

Wayward Tattoo Studios will host their 6th annual holiday event on Saturday, December 14th, starting at noon.

Hundreds of people line up every year to make a minimum donation of a $20 toy or $20 worth of pet supplies—with a receipt— in exchange for a small, pre-designed tattoo.

All the supplies collected will help those less fortunate right here in the Erie area.

Wayward Tattoo has two locations, one at 4428 Peach Street and 2301 West 12th Street.