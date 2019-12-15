Wayward Tattoo Studio hosts annual toy and pet supply drive

Giving back to those in need was the goal of Wayward Tattoo Studios toy and pet supply drive on Saturday.

The owner of Wayward Tattoo hosted the 6th annual “Toys for Tats” event. Hundreds of people lined up to make a minimum donation of a $20 toy or $20 worth of pet supplies in exchange for a small, pre-designed tattoo.

Of course, participants had to show a receipt of their purchase in order to get a tattoo. The owner telling us that people started lining up outside the shop at 5:00am. The shop opened up at noon today.

“I just like to thank everybody that comes out every year and supports it and all the artist that work here and donate their time all day long, it’s a long day and everybody gives a lot to it ” said John Matters, owner of Wayward Tattoo.

The donations from today’s drive will go to the ANNA Shelter and the Arch of Erie County.