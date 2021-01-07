WCTL Christian radio seeking handmade valentines for seniors

WCTL, Erie’s local Christian radio station, is seeking handmade valentines for its 7th Annual Healing Hearts Valentine’s Day Project.

WCTL will deliver the collected valentines to local nursing homes, senior living facilities, and other agencies serving those need in Erie and surrounding communities.

“After a challenging year, it’s more important than ever to show love to others,” WCTL Program Director Lori Clapper said. “Although ‘valentine making parties’ might be smaller or look a bit different this year, we still invite people of all ages to get creative and donate homemade valentines to encourage those who need it most.”

You can mail your valentines to or leave them at WCTL — 10912 Peach St. Waterford, PA 16441.

WCTL says due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will receive permission from all agencies prior to the delivery of valentines, and that cards will be handled with care.

Visit wctl.org for more information.