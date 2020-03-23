We Are Open! A list of local businesses that are remaining open

If you are a business owner who would like to be added to this list, please fill out this form.

Below is a list of local places that have told JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie they are currently open:

Erie County

Automotive

Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln 8868 W Ridge Rd, Girard, PA 16417 Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Service, Parts, & Accessories Departments are open. Sales Department available through email or phone only. First Responders (Fire, Police, EMT), or essential medical employees (Hospital, Senior Care, or PCP office) will have top priority in scheduling

McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC 604 E Main, Girard, PA 16417 Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. https://www.mcquillenchevrolet.com/

Rotunda Service 54 S. Lake St., North East, PA 16428 (814) 725-5963 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Superior Toyota 5615 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 (814) 868-3656 https://www.facebook.com/SuperiorToyota/ Service Department Hours M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday -CLOSED Sales Department closed until further notice Sales department always open online @ www.superiortoyotapa.com

Tim DeLuca’s Auto Service 2670 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Open for repair needs

Tamar Auto Service 101 E 26th St, Erie, PA 16504 (814) 384-0622 Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Harrell Automotive 2420 W 15th St, Erie, PA 16505 (814) 455-1090 M-F 8 a.m. -5 p.m.. Sat 8 a.m. -12 p.m. https://www.harrellautomotive.com/

Interstate Mitsubishi 6969 Edinboro Rd, Erie, PA 16509 (814) 866-7222 Sales – Closed (email or on-line chat assistance available) Service – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m. https://interstatemitsubishi.com/

Hedlund Glass & Auto Seat Cover Company 2125 Filmore Ave, Erie, PA 16501 (814) 452-4790 Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Legacy Truck Centers 3900 Depot Rd, Erie, PA 16510 (814) 898-8396 https://www.facebook.com/legacytruckcenters/ M-F 7 a.m. -11 p.m. SAT 7 a.m. -noon SUN CLOSED



Church/Religion

Healthcare

Household Services

Thrifty Cleaners 1351 W Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16509 (814) 866-1611 https://www.thriftycleaners.com/ M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Manufacturing

Restaurant/Take-Out

Beechwood Golf Club 6401 Gorski Rd., Fairview, PA 16415 814-833-0527 Carry-out only Menu can be found at www.BeechwoodGolfClub.com Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friday 11-8 p.m. Saturday 4-8 p.m.

Brew Ha Ha at the Colony 2612 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 833-2739 carry out food and coffee Hours 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open seven days a week

Buffalo Wild Wings carry out and call ahead orders Delivery via UberEats and DoorDash 2099 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509 BuffaloWildWings.com Open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cali’s West Catering–Carry out and Delivery 1313 Harper Dr. Erie, PA 16505 814-833-3033 M-F 11 a.m. -7 p.m. for delivery M-F 11 a.m. -8 p.m. for carry out www.caliswestcatering.com

Calamaris Squid Row 1317 State Street, Erie, PA 16501 814-459-4276 http://www.calamaris-squidrow.com everyday carry out free delivery to residences & businesses from 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Connie’s Ice Cream/Presque Isle Pizza Monday – Sunday 3 p.m. -9 p.m. They are taking phone orders and taking credit card payments over the phone. “Call when you arrive and we will bring the food to your car to avoid as much contact as possible also cash is accepted.”

The Cork 1794 900 West Erie Plaza Drive, Erie, PA (814) 651-0332 https://www.cork1794.com Everyday, 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

Dee’s Delicatessen Delivery and Carryout 3049 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508 (814) 456-5115 M-F 8 a.m. -3 p.m. Phone orders start at 8 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/Dees-Delicatessen-1561204997457316

Dominick’s Diner (CARRY-OUT) 123 East 12th St, Erie, Pa 16501 814-456-6891 (Hours for the week will be posted on their FB page once determined) FB page link: www.facebook.com/DominicksEatery/

Donatos Pizza (Carryout & Delivery) 1535 W 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 (814) 722-5900 https://www.donatos.com/menu?location=421 Su-Th 11:00 a.m.– 10:00 p.m., F-Sa 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Firehouse Subs 2203 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 7165 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 “We are open and ready to serve guests in our communities. Until further notice, we have suspended dining room seating in all Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. We have excellent options for to-go meals, including counter service for take out orders, our Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system and call-in orders via phone. Additionally, where available, participating locations are offering third-party delivery services. We have implemented changes to some of our operational procedures designed to significantly reduce the physical point of contact for the guest. As always, our teams work diligently every day to provide a clean and safe environment.“

Gem City Dinor (Carryout) 3535 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 (814) 920-4230 https://m.facebook.com/gemcitydinor/ Mon – Sun 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Mikes Sports Bar & Grill 2208 Rice Ave, Lake City PA 16423 Delivery or to-go: 11 a.m. -10 p.m. 814-774-2401

Olive Garden 5945 Peach St., Kearsarge, PA 16509 814-866-1145 Carside, online ordering and payments Open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. www.olivegarden.com Catering delivery

Porkys Pizzeria 302 West 8th St, Erie, Pa 16502 Delivery and Takeout Lunch Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner Monday – Sunday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Porky’s Pizzeria 3512 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa 16510 Delivery or takeout Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Teresa’s Deli-Lakeshore 5360 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505 9 a.m. -7 p.m. daily Carry out food: subs, pizzas and dinners

Tickle’s (Carryout and Delivery) 17 West 4th St., Erie, PA 16507 814-455-5718 M-F: 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m., phone orders start at 8:30 a.m.

Arrowhead Wine Cellars 12073 E Main St, North East, PA 16428 (814) 725-5509 http://www.arrowheadwine.com/ M-F 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. M-F 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. “Must have ID and call when you arrive and wait in your car. We will bring it out to bench. Then you may pick it up after we are back in the building.”

The Straw Hat Sundae Shop 207 S Lake St, North East, PA 16428 (814) 347-5466 Everyday 12 p.m. -9 p.m. Serving Pints of Penn State Berkey Creamery and Perry’s flavors to go!



Retail

Rent-A-Wreck 4340 West Ridge Rd 814-833-9941 open regular business hours for Propane Refills and Car Rentals ” We are taking extreme measures to make sure our customers and staff are safe.”

Autozone All locations, Erie, PA (814) 337-8727 All week 7:30 a.m. -6:30 p.m. All local locations are open



Other

Gem City Accounting and Tax Solutions 3614 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505 (814) 464-5805 http://gemcitytax.com/ By appointment only

Copyright Printing & Graphics 2827 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506 (814) 838-6255 https://www.copyrightprintingerie.com/ Currently: 8:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Monday thru Friday, Subject to change

Community Resources for Independence 3410 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 (814) 838-222 In home supports only http://www.crinet.org/

Anfa Ecommerce 3614 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505 (814) 731-7935 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday by appointment only “My company is an Agency that builds & Maintains Ecommerce websites for small businesses. Many of our clients are restaurants or food related. Some of our clients are Erie Tandoory Hut. Websites we maintained is ErieTandooriHut.com. Andy Equiepments who sells parts to Restaurant Appliances & Commercial Appliances Parts. They furnish restaurant with parts if their appliances or parts are broken. Website we built & we maintained is RestaurantAppliancePart.com & Rap100.com. other clients related to food we are building is adwholessles.com code to enter AD123. They are distributing food from Buffalo to Erie & elsewhere. I’m the owner of Anfa Ecommerce previews name TAOUKHI ECOMMERCE & my food business clients are in need of me in this difficult time & I want to continue helping Erie community by making ecommerce food business easy for them & for their clients. Only 2 people are working in the company so far: me, Abdelghani Taoukhi. & my free lancer, bookeeper & accountant, my wife: CarolAnn Taoukhi.”



