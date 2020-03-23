We Are Open! A list of local businesses that are remaining open

If you are a business owner who would like to be added to this list, please fill out this form.
Below is a list of local places that have told JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie they are currently open:
Erie County
Automotive
- Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln
- 8868 W Ridge Rd, Girard, PA 16417
- Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Service, Parts, & Accessories Departments are open.
- Sales Department available through email or phone only.
- First Responders (Fire, Police, EMT), or essential medical employees (Hospital, Senior Care, or PCP office) will have top priority in scheduling
- McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC
- 604 E Main, Girard, PA 16417
- Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- https://www.mcquillenchevrolet.com/
- Rotunda Service
- 54 S. Lake St., North East, PA 16428
- (814) 725-5963
- Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Superior Toyota
- 5615 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
- (814) 868-3656
- https://www.facebook.com/SuperiorToyota/
- Service Department Hours
- M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday -CLOSED
- Sales Department closed until further notice
- Sales department always open online @ www.superiortoyotapa.com
- Tim DeLuca’s Auto Service
- 2670 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- Open for repair needs
- Tamar Auto Service
- 101 E 26th St, Erie, PA 16504
- (814) 384-0622
- Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Harrell Automotive
- 2420 W 15th St, Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 455-1090
- M-F 8 a.m. -5 p.m..
- Sat 8 a.m. -12 p.m.
- https://www.harrellautomotive.com/
- Interstate Mitsubishi
- 6969 Edinboro Rd, Erie, PA 16509
- (814) 866-7222
- Sales – Closed (email or on-line chat assistance available)
- Service – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. -3 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m.
- https://interstatemitsubishi.com/
- Hedlund Glass & Auto Seat Cover Company
- 2125 Filmore Ave, Erie, PA 16501
- (814) 452-4790
- Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Legacy Truck Centers
- 3900 Depot Rd, Erie, PA 16510
- (814) 898-8396
- https://www.facebook.com/legacytruckcenters/
- M-F 7 a.m. -11 p.m.
- SAT 7 a.m. -noon
- SUN CLOSED
Church/Religion
Healthcare
Household Services
- Thrifty Cleaners
- 1351 W Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16509
- (814) 866-1611
- https://www.thriftycleaners.com/
- M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manufacturing
Restaurant/Take-Out
- Beechwood Golf Club
- 6401 Gorski Rd., Fairview, PA 16415
- 814-833-0527
- Carry-out only
- Menu can be found at www.BeechwoodGolfClub.com
- Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m.
- Friday 11-8 p.m.
- Saturday 4-8 p.m.
- Brew Ha Ha at the Colony
- 2612 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505
- 833-2739
- carry out food and coffee
- Hours 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Open seven days a week
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- carry out and call ahead orders
- Delivery via UberEats and DoorDash
- 2099 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509
- BuffaloWildWings.com
- Open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cali’s West Catering–Carry out and Delivery
- 1313 Harper Dr.
- Erie, PA 16505
- 814-833-3033
- M-F 11 a.m. -7 p.m. for delivery
- M-F 11 a.m. -8 p.m. for carry out
- www.caliswestcatering.com
- Calamaris Squid Row
- 1317 State Street, Erie, PA 16501
- 814-459-4276
- http://www.calamaris-squidrow.com
- everyday carry out
- free delivery to residences & businesses from 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Connie’s Ice Cream/Presque Isle Pizza
- Monday – Sunday 3 p.m. -9 p.m.
- They are taking phone orders and taking credit card payments over the phone. “Call when you arrive and we will bring the food to your car to avoid as much contact as possible also cash is accepted.”
- The Cork 1794
- 900 West Erie Plaza Drive, Erie, PA
- (814) 651-0332
- https://www.cork1794.com
- Everyday, 11 a.m. -8 p.m.
- Dee’s Delicatessen
- Delivery and Carryout
- 3049 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
- (814) 456-5115
- M-F 8 a.m. -3 p.m. Phone orders start at 8 a.m.
- https://www.facebook.com/Dees-Delicatessen-1561204997457316
- Dominick’s Diner (CARRY-OUT)
- 123 East 12th St, Erie, Pa 16501
- 814-456-6891
- (Hours for the week will be posted on their FB page once determined)
- FB page link: www.facebook.com/DominicksEatery/
- Donatos Pizza (Carryout & Delivery)
- 1535 W 8th St., Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 722-5900
- https://www.donatos.com/menu?location=421
- Su-Th 11:00 a.m.– 10:00 p.m., F-Sa 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Firehouse Subs
- 2203 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- 7165 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
- “We are open and ready to serve guests in our communities. Until further notice, we have suspended dining room seating in all Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. We have excellent options for to-go meals, including counter service for take out orders, our Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system and call-in orders via phone. Additionally, where available, participating locations are offering third-party delivery services. We have implemented changes to some of our operational procedures designed to significantly reduce the physical point of contact for the guest. As always, our teams work diligently every day to provide a clean and safe environment.“
- Gem City Dinor (Carryout)
- 3535 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 920-4230
- https://m.facebook.com/gemcitydinor/
- Mon – Sun 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Mikes Sports Bar & Grill
- 2208 Rice Ave, Lake City PA 16423
- Delivery or to-go: 11 a.m. -10 p.m.
- 814-774-2401
- Olive Garden
- 5945 Peach St., Kearsarge, PA 16509
- 814-866-1145
- Carside, online ordering and payments
- Open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- www.olivegarden.com
- Catering delivery
- Porkys Pizzeria
- 302 West 8th St, Erie, Pa 16502
- Delivery and Takeout
- Lunch Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dinner Monday – Sunday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Porky’s Pizzeria
- 3512 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa 16510
- Delivery or takeout
- Monday – Sunday
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Teresa’s Deli-Lakeshore
- 5360 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505
- 9 a.m. -7 p.m. daily
- Carry out food: subs, pizzas and dinners
- Tickle’s (Carryout and Delivery)
- 17 West 4th St., Erie, PA 16507
- 814-455-5718
- M-F: 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m., phone orders start at 8:30 a.m.
- Arrowhead Wine Cellars
- 12073 E Main St, North East, PA 16428
- (814) 725-5509
- http://www.arrowheadwine.com/
- M-F 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- M-F 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- “Must have ID and call when you arrive and wait in your car. We will bring it out to bench. Then you may pick it up after we are back in the building.”
- The Straw Hat Sundae Shop
- 207 S Lake St, North East, PA 16428
- (814) 347-5466
- Everyday 12 p.m. -9 p.m.
- Serving Pints of Penn State Berkey Creamery and Perry’s flavors to go!
Retail
- Rent-A-Wreck
- 4340 West Ridge Rd
- 814-833-9941
- open regular business hours for Propane Refills and Car Rentals
- ” We are taking extreme measures to make sure our customers and staff are safe.”
- Autozone
- All locations, Erie, PA
- (814) 337-8727
- All week 7:30 a.m. -6:30 p.m.
- All local locations are open
Other
- Gem City Accounting and Tax Solutions
- 3614 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 464-5805
- http://gemcitytax.com/
- By appointment only
- Copyright Printing & Graphics
- 2827 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506
- (814) 838-6255
- https://www.copyrightprintingerie.com/
- Currently: 8:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Monday thru Friday, Subject to change
- Community Resources for Independence
- 3410 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 838-222
- In home supports only
- http://www.crinet.org/
- Anfa Ecommerce
- 3614 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 731-7935
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday by appointment only
- “My company is an Agency that builds & Maintains Ecommerce websites for small businesses. Many of our clients are restaurants or food related. Some of our clients are Erie Tandoory Hut. Websites we maintained is ErieTandooriHut.com. Andy Equiepments who sells parts to Restaurant Appliances & Commercial Appliances Parts. They furnish restaurant with parts if their appliances or parts are broken. Website we built & we maintained is RestaurantAppliancePart.com & Rap100.com. other clients related to food we are building is adwholessles.com code to enter AD123. They are distributing food from Buffalo to Erie & elsewhere. I’m the owner of Anfa Ecommerce previews name TAOUKHI ECOMMERCE & my food business clients are in need of me in this difficult time & I want to continue helping Erie community by making ecommerce food business easy for them & for their clients. Only 2 people are working in the company so far: me, Abdelghani Taoukhi. & my free lancer, bookeeper & accountant, my wife: CarolAnn Taoukhi.”
