It’s been one year Candice Caffas has been missing and the search for the missing Crawford County woman continues.

It’s been 365 days and Candice’s parents have spent every day looking for her.

“We’re just lost without her. We just miss her. We just want her home,” said Carol Caffas, Candice’s mother.

On July 16, 2022 Candice Leeann Caffas went missing from her home in Crawford County. 717-585-8940

She’s 4 ft 9 in, 95 pounds and was 34 at the time of disappearance.

It’s been one year since she was last seen on railroad tracks on Route 285 between Geneva and Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

“We just want people to know she’s still missing. There’s been places I put up flyers and talked to people and they don’t even realize she’s still missing,” Carol Caffas said.

According to family, Candice fled their home early in morning hours escaping through the bathroom window.

Carol told us Candice has a condition where she has a mentality of a 10–12-year-old. Her mother emotionally describes what she remembers of Candice.

“She was fun. She was happy. I don’t know … She had lots of friends,” Carol Caffas said emotionally.

Carol said there has not been any information given that has led to where Candice might be.

“We hear things. There’s a lot of miss-information and lies out there,” she said.

Candice’s parents remind people to look twice when going past a missing persons sign.

“See something, don’t wait,” said John Caffas, Candice’s father “I don’t know why everybody’s hesitant to say anything. But I guess people, and myself, have walked by missing posters and never paid attention to them either. So, I see, it happens.”

If you think you have any information to help find Candice you are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 814-332-6911.