ERIE, PA – After some sunshine on Thursday, the clouds are back. Some minor snow showers will be around Saturday morning. A clearing sky returns Saturday night into Sunday, with more sun expected for the 2nd half of the weekend.

A very weak cold front moves through early Saturday, but not a lot of moisture is associated with the cold front other than a few snow showers. Fair weather high pressure will regain control of the weather on Sunday, with more sunshine expected. It will be a seasonably cold weekend overall.

Weekend weather

There is no “real” winter in sight through at least the middle of January, with warmer than average weather. No significant storm systems, as high pressure remains in control through much of next week.

Above normal through Mid-January

