We take a look at all the work that goes into concerts on Presque Isle beach

A full-on concert on the beach. You can imagine the logistical challenges coordinators were facings.

Presque Isle's Beach 11 packed with empty chairs in front of an empty stage...

Erie's Best Summer Night is back after a four-year hiatus. Jon DeMarco, Executive Director Presque Isle Partnership, tells us, "People are always asking me, 'when are you bringing the concert back to the beach?' And, 'who's it going to be?' So, there was really a lot of demand from the community."

But, all of the excitement for this major Erie event doesn't come without a lot of hard work and preparations. From sponsors to volunteers and board members, more than 400 people came together to make it possible.

Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of Presque Isle Partnership, says, "We do a lot with a small group of people. So, coordinating the volunteers, coordinating the help, it's just a lot of work."

Preparations on the beach begin early, setting up the fencing. Then, nearly 5,000 chairs arrive. Then, they set up those chairs, the massive stage, and all of the signage.

In an effort to make the events as ADA accessible as possible, the Presque Isle Partnership purchased 'Mobi-mats' made out of recycled plastic bottles and woven together. DeMarco tells us, "When you lay it over the sand, it pretty much becomes like a magic carpet, you know you can get wheelchairs right up over them."

Money from ticket sales goes right back into Presque Isle. Brennan says, "Funding has changed in the last 10 years. A lot of the improvements, like over my shoulder here - Beach 11 playground here - has been because of the partnership."

The partnership asks that if you attend one of these concerts, you pick up all of your trash and be respectful of the park... and most importantly, have fun.

And, though the concert tonight has been canceled, you can still attend others! You can find that information by clicking here.