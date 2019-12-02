Weather across the country affecting air travel in Erie

Weather across the country is affecting travel in Erie.

Five flights at the Erie International Airport are currently delayed.

Two flights arriving from Charlotte and Detroit are delayed by two hours.

A delta flight departing to Detroit from the Erie International Airport is also delayed by more than five hours.

According to flightaware.com more than 1,500 flights are delayed due to severe winter storms on the East and West coasts of the United States.

“Airlines have some customer service measures that they are trying to work with. If people are flying internationally, they try and accommodate them and get them to another airport that has a flight that’s not delayed. It’s a hit or miss because it just doesn’t affect Erie—it affects the whole system,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

It’s recommended to check with your airline on the status of your flight.