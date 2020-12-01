Weather conditions on the highways lead to multiple morning accidents

Pennsylvania State Police also responded to two other accidents on Tuesday morning.

The first accident happened around 7 a.m. in the West bound lanes of I-90 near mile marker 21.

Police on the scene reported that a car left the roadway and went down an embankment. No injuries have been reported from this accident.

The second accident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 89 and Wildman Road in Greenfield Township.

When state police arrived on the scene, they found a car that was tipped on it’s side. No injuries have been reported from this accident either.

Shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, a semi jack-knifed between the McKean and Edinboro exits on I-79.

The truck was traveling South at the time. State police were on the scene as traffic was limited to one lane.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was injured during this incident.