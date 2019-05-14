Weather Report 05/14/2019
Tonight: Clearing skies and cold with a low in Erie of 42-46; inland/mountains of 35-40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a chance of mainly mid/late pm showers and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 63-67.
Tom Atkins has tonight's weather report...
More Stories
-
Bad news for gamblers hoping to wager on Saturday's Preakness at…
-
A youth summit at Penn State Behrend draws in more than 100…
-
A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a Jamestown New…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-