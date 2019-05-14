Local News

Weather Report 05/14/2019

Posted: May 14, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Weather Report 05/14/2019

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold with a low in Erie of 42-46; inland/mountains of 35-40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a chance of mainly mid/late pm showers and becoming breezy in the afternoon.  High of 63-67.

Tom Atkins has tonight's weather report...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected