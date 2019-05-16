Local News

Weather Report 05/16/2019

Posted: May 16, 2019 07:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 07:04 PM EDT

Weather Report 05/16/2019

Tonight: Thickening Clouds, showers likely after midnight with a chance of thunderstorms with a low of near 60 Erie and 53-57 inland/mountains. Tomorrow: Showers diminish in the morning.  Some PM clearing with a high of 62-66.

Tom Atkins has tonight's Weather Report...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected