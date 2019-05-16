Weather Report 05/16/2019
Tonight: Thickening Clouds, showers likely after midnight with a chance of thunderstorms with a low of near 60 Erie and 53-57 inland/mountains. Tomorrow: Showers diminish in the morning. Some PM clearing with a high of 62-66.
Tom Atkins has tonight's Weather Report...
