Weather Report 05/23/2019

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:39 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:39 PM EDT

THIS EVENING:

Clearing skies, slowly cooling down 

Temps: Low 70s to near 80

Winds: SW 15-30 and gusty, becoming W late

 

OVERNIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, patchy fog inland/mountains, cooler and less humid

Low: 48-53

Winds: W-WNW 8-12

 

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny to partly sunny, cooler

High: 63-68

Winds: WNW-WSW 5-10

 

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds...maybe a shower toward daybreak

Low: 48-55

Winds: SW-S 3-13

