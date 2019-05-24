Weather Report 05/23/2019
THIS EVENING:
Clearing skies, slowly cooling down
Temps: Low 70s to near 80
Winds: SW 15-30 and gusty, becoming W late
OVERNIGHT:
Mostly clear skies, patchy fog inland/mountains, cooler and less humid
Low: 48-53
Winds: W-WNW 8-12
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny to partly sunny, cooler
High: 63-68
Winds: WNW-WSW 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Increasing clouds...maybe a shower toward daybreak
Low: 48-55
Winds: SW-S 3-13
