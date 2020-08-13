Web-Conference series to be held for those interested in Warren-SBG Program

A series of web conferences will be held in support of the Warren-SBG (Small Business Grant) Program.

The Warren County Commissioners in conjunction with the business liaison agency, the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, will be hosting a series of web-conferences for businesses and nonprofits who would like to learn more about the Warren-SBG program and how to apply.

The web conferences will be hosted via GoToMeeting at the following dates and times:

Friday, August 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Friday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Interested businesses and nonprofits must preregister for the web-conferences by going to https://warrensbg.com.

The meetings will last an hour, with an initial joint presentation by the Commissioners and the WCCBI, followed by a Q&A period where organizations can ask questions and make comments.

It is meant to be an open forum for organizations to get answers, prepare for the grant round which starts August 17th and ends August 28th, and be successful in their effort to be approved for a grant.

Each web-conference will have a maximum of 20 attendees so organizations are asked to RSVP to all web-conferences they are available to attend and then they will be divided up based on a first-come-first-served basis.

Jim Decker, CEO of the WCCBI expressed excitement at getting the program moving forward saying, “We look forward to working with the County Commissioners and staff as well as with businesses from across Warren County over the coming months with confidence that our collective efforts will have a significantly positive impact on the life-blood of our community, our small businesses.”

For questions about the web-conferences, email the Warren-SBG administration at info@warrensbg.com or call the WCCBI at (814)723-3050.