Website names Erie a best place to fish

FishingBooker, the US’s largest website for booking fishing charters, just announced the 7 best fishing destinations for Memorial Day Weekend 2019, and Erie is one of them.

The list was based on a number of factors such as user reviews, vicinity to good fishing, but also specifically took into account places in the US that are specially dedicated to honoring the nation’s bravest and celebrating what they gave their lives for.



Erie has a variety of attractions to offer, especially if you love the outdoors. The Presque Isle State Park boasts pristine beaches and numerous water sports and boat excursions to choose from. There are plenty of family-friendly activities on offer, ranging from roller-coaster rides in Waldameer Park, to hanging out with wild animals at the Erie Zoo. Erie will also be hosting one of the biggest youth soccer tournaments in the country on Memorial Day.

For those who aren’t too keen on sports, there’s the historic US Brig Niagara, an immense two-masted sailing battleship, pivotal in winning over the city of Detroit from the British in the War of 1812. Erie also offers everything a freshwater angler could ever hope for.

The open waters are famous for Walleye, while the area around Presque Isle Bay is brimming with Smallmouth Bass and Perch.



The full list of the best fishing destinations for Memorial Day Weekend 2019 (in no particular order) can be found below:

1. Wilmington, North Carolina,

2. Erie, Pennsylvania

3. San Francisco, California

4. Mobile, Alabama

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

7. Louisville, Kentucky



FishingBooker is the US’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 25,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,750 cities worldwide.

Photo courtesy: Blacktop Fishing Charters





