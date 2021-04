Fire damages a house in the City of Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of West 5th Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate smoke and flames could be seen from the second floor and the attic.

According to Erie County 911, there were no injuries reported.

There is no word on what started the fire or how many people have been left without a place to live.