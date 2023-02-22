Some of Erie’s faithful gathered for a special day today.

Wednesday was a holy day of prayer and the start of fasting for many Christians. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, which is the six weeks leading up to Easter.

WJET stopped by Saint Peter Cathedral where observers attended mass and used ashes to mark crosses on their foreheads.

One parishioner said that it’s been a while since she has been to an Ash Wednesday service, and she thought it would be a good way to recharge her faith.

“There’s so much going on right now. I think we need to take a little time and put a little trust in God. I think it is okay to wear it on your sleeve that you have faith in a higher power. So, trust in it,” said Lisa Lopez, an observer at Ash Wednesday mass.

Lopez said that this year she’s going to give up sweets and anything with high sugar.