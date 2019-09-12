Wednesday night severe thunderstorm leaves damage across Erie County

Strong thunderstorms moving through the area last night left some damage behind.

One of the hardest hit areas is a section of Route 89, just South of North East.

Seven trees in all were ripped from his home, with two of them landing on the house.

The cows on the property might be enjoying being able to reach the trees leaves, but last night caused some intense moments for the homeowner.

“That was pretty scary, showing the magnitude of that. Everybody’s okay, that’s the main thing. Coming out and seeing the devastation, pretty moving as you can imagine,” said Tracy Potthoff, homeowner.

Those thunderstorms also caused damage to downtown. There were some trees and wires down on East 5th and Wayne Streets this morning after gusting winds caused damage to the area.