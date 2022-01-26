Wednesday night Take Back the Site vigil held in memory of homicide victim

It was another familiar scene in the 700 block of East 25th Street on January 26th where a vigil was held for 25-year-old Omar McNair.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of Saint Joseph, and Sisters of Mercy lead in prayers to reclaim the spot where McNair was killed.

On December 3rd, 2021, McNair was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the time of the shooting, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said McNair was found holding his one-year-olds son outside a home on East 25th Street.

“The thought of that little baby that could have been hurt has touched me extra. Every time we do one of these, there’s a family node or something extra personal that just makes it more tragic for me to keep coming and doing these,” said Sister Maryellen Plumb, Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Erie Police still have no suspects in custody for McNair’s death.