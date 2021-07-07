Wednesday night Take Back the Site vigil honors Casey Nadolny

The Sisters of St. Joseph organized a Take Back the Site rally at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly Roads in Millcreek Wednesday night to remember a victim of violence.

The event marked the 141st prayer vigil hosted by the Sisters and this one honored Casey Nadolny, who was killed on March 23rd. This gathering was the first in-person vigil since the start of the pandemic.

“People have showed up to show support and help grieve,” said social justice coordinator Betsy Wiest. “But they have also shown up to show that a non-violent life is possible.”

20-year-old Regginal Welch III was arrested for shooting Nadolny, and 20-year-old Lexus Conner was also arrested in connection to the crime.

