Week of giving thanks- Mercy Center for Women

It’s a week of thanks here on JET 24. Tonight the women and children at Erie’s Mercy Center have much to be thankful for.

Some of them sat down with us and shared their appreciation of what the organization continues to do for those in need.

Children at the Mercy Center for Women said that they’re thankful to the organization that has not only put a roof over their heads, but also welcomed them with open arms.

“It’s great to be here cause all I have is some friends to play with and I have at least people to spend time with,” said Khiamna Mitcham, Daughter.

Nine year old Mitcham came to the center in early September with her mom and her two siblings.

Mitcham said that this will be their Thanksgiving not only at the organization, but with their mother.

“I am grateful for the Mercy Center because it gave me and my family a place to go. We were relocated up here in Erie and without the Mercy Center we would have no place to go,” said Katlynn St. John, Mother of Three.

For almost 26 years, the center has been known to provide long term transitional housing and support services to homeless women with or without children.

The organization is also known to help those running away from a domestic relationship as well as overcoming addiction.

“It has been moving to see the love and the support we receive from the community as a whole,” said Breanna Watts, Director of Advancement for the Mercy Center for Women.

The program has helped many mothers find housing applications as well as build a better relationship with their children.

“I’m just grateful for everything they’ve done for me and what they’re going to continue to do for me. They’re great with my kids. They’re great with me and helping me be a better mom to my kids,” said St. John.

Though it may not be easy to walk in the shoes of the mothers that arrive at the center, the mother of three said it has been moving now more than ever since COVID has made many feel disconnected.

“They’ve helped me be a better parent to my kids and to be there for them,” said St. John.

“I’m grateful for the roof over my head, grateful for the food and water that we drink,” said Mitcham.

“I am most grateful that the women share their families and their experiences with us,” said Watts.