Week of Thanks- “Good Kid” battling cancer gives back to community

In July, we shared with you a story about a 13-year old girl who was battling cancer. Avery Sontheimer was one of our featured Good Kids for her willingness to give back to animals and shelters in need.

Tonight, in our Week of Thanks, we have an update on how Avery continues to put her love for animals first while she continues to battle cancer.

“I’m just staying positive. Throughout my whole cancer treatment, I’m just trying to stay strong to save more animals.” Sontheimer said.

But, a startling diagnosis is not stopping her from her dreams.

13-year old Avery Sontheimer always puts others before herself.

One of our very own Good Kids has donated more than 1,000 gift cards to animals across the United States in hopes of helping a furry friend.

“To help all these shelters with their financial needs and all their supplies they need everyday to care for their animals.” Sontheimer said.

Avery is currently battling Ewing sarcoma cancer. After multiple trips to chiropractors and doctors, she found out there was a tumor in her pelvis and tumors in her lungs.

Avery says giving back to animals across the country and closer to home helps motivate her every day.

“It really just started when I went to these shelters and saw all the needs these places need, and a community to help them out.” Sontheimer said.

Avery’s fight continues, as she expects to fight through 31 rounds of radiation and chemotherapy during the holidays.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, Avery and her family spent four hours making dinner for animals at the ANNA Shelter. They were donated and fed chicken, green beans, and carrots.