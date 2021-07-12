Weekend accident in Waterford leaves one person in critical condition

One person was life flighted to the hospital after a weekend car accident in Waterford.

According to Erie County 911, this happened right before midnight on Saturday night on Flatts Road and Route 97.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kimberly Dreischalick was heading North on Flatts Road and failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing Route 97.

She was struck by a vehicle driven by David Graham who was heading West on Route 97.

Dreischalick was life flighted in critical condition. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

