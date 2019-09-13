Weekend closure for Route 20 bridge in Girard rescheduled due to weather

PennDOT has announced that the weekend closure scheduled for the Route 20 (Ridge Road) bridge in Girard Township has been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

The bridge will now be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 until 6 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019.

A detour will be posted using Route 18, Interstate 90, and Route 98.

When the closure is lifted, travel will be restricted to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal for seven days.

You can find more information on the project at PennDOT’s website.