Weekend construction to cause traffic delays along West County end of Interstate 90

The ongoing construction project in the West County end of Interstate 90 could cause some more traffic headaches for drivers this weekend.

This time, it’s repaving work planned for the westbound lanes from the Cherry Hill Exit 3 to the Route 18 Girard Exit 9.

Lane restrictions are expected through Saturday and drivers should expect changing traffic patterns and slower than usual traffic.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers that the Girard exit to Interstate 90 Eastbound and the Route 18 onramp westbound will be closing on Monday.

