Weekend festival food fair in North East aims to help area veterans

If you support our veterans and you like fair food, you’ll need to pay attention to this!

A festival food fair called Embracing Our Veterans is taking place this weekend at Gravel Pit Park in North East.

The group raises money to find places for homeless veterans.

Group members decided to hold the fair for two reasons. The veterans could really use the help and there haven’t been many places to buy fair food this season.

The festival is open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.