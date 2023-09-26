Recent festivals and walks in our community have been very successful.

The Erie Duathlon held Sunday morning at Pleasant Rdge Park raised over $18,000. That money will go towards the Erie Cancer Wellness Center.

Saturday’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” on Presque Isle State Park raised over $20,000. The goal is to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Also this weekend, over 400 people participated in the Erie Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised over $147,000 to fund the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising for the Erie Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues through December 31, 2023.