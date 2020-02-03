Weekend fire destroys Meadville home

A family in Meadville is homeless after a fire tore through their home over the weekend.

According to Vernon Central Fire Department, the fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a house located on Pennsylvania Ave.

When the first crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire was billowing out of the house.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was hurt in the fire, but several pets were reportedly killed.

Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. The fire is still under investigation, but they think the fire may have started in the kitchen.