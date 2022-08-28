The 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival concludes on Sunday.

This festival was filled with food, music, and even vendors.

The smell of pierogis and potato pancakes filled the air during the weekend-long festival.

A number of bands and performers took the stage in front of a large crowd.

One local man just loves celebrating his Polish heritage with other Polish Americans at the festival.

“I mean we hardly ever miss this and we know a lot of people, and like I said for this community, particularly for Holy Trinity Parish, what a great fundraiser. It’s an awesome thing to do, but I’ll say it again this food Polish Food, it’s my heart. It’s just outstanding,” said Bill Wisnieski, Attending Zabawa Festival.

Zabawa concludes at 4 p.m. on Sunday.