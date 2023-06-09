Since the beginning of June, areas of downtown Erie have been used as a canvas to transform into something new.

The Views Festival is a collaborative initiative between Erie Arts & Culture, Erie Downtown Partnership and other organizations.

“All Aboard, from Rails to Alleys” is this weekend’s featured event presented by the Benchers Union.

The Benchers Union started as a small circle of friends that came together to paint a wall.

Joel Brennan and his partner Danny Gamble have been a part of the Benchers Union since it began in 2009.

“I would invite friends to come out. We started painting Raven’s Sound,” said Joel Brennan, artist and co-founder of the Benchers Union. “It kind of started as a very grassroots thing.”

Brennan said he has always been a fan of what he calls the “freight train, graffiti world” as his life revolves around mural and tattoo art.

The union is coming back together after a decade-long hiatus to welcome graffiti artists from around the U.S. to create murals in the city’s alleyways.

“It should be said that hip-hop just celebrated 50 years. The 50-year anniversary has just been the past month or so, so there’s been parties all over the country, mural events, hip hop events, all things going on. So, it’s kind of nice that that’s coinciding with this too,” said Danny Gamble artist and co-founder of Benchers Union.

Brennan told us that the whole point of Benchers Union is to showcase and celebrate the culture of hip-hop.

“It’s not rap. It’s spinning records, it’s scratching records, it’s spray paint and graffiti and expressive medium as music and art and b-boying and all the elements, you know?” Brennan said.

The artists tell us that every step in the creative process contributes to the piece being more meaningful and impactful.

“The world is crazy; the world is different than it was years ago. So, it’s cool to have. This is, I think, another signifier of like the rebirth that things are coming back around, things are getting back together, adapting to the new things that are going on. So this is going to be a really good iteration to showcase what we plan to make in the future times 10,” Gamble went on to say.

The Benchers Union will be celebrating hip hop Friday night at Lavery Brewery and Saturday at Griswold Park. Both are free events to the public with live music, street skating, food vendors and much more.