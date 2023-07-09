A special weekend of harness racing concludes at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

Horses and their trainers could be seen blazing a trail out on the track Sunday afternoon. An organizer said Pennsylvania granted them a two-day event filled with harness racing, something life-long fans have been taking advantage of.

“Horse racing here at the Erie County Fair is special. It’s been here for many, many years. We’re the only fair in Erie County to have harness racing. It’s been a staple at our fair. Our fair is 140 years old, and we’re here to celebrate our 138th fair this year,” said Corrie Boyd, president of the Erie County Fair.

“The fair isn’t even here yet so we’re happy they gave this to us because it’s a great place and the people that are here work bloody hard, let me tell you they really do,” said Mary Whelan, a harness racing fan.

The Erie County Fair kicks off on Monday, August 28.