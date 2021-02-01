Weekend Oil City house fire claims the life of three people

Three people are dead after a fire gutted a house in Venango County Saturday night.

According to the Oil City Fire Department, this happened at a house on E Bissell Ave just before 1 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, neighbors told them three people were trapped in the house. Crews tried to search for the victims while putting out the flames, but couldn’t because the house was falling apart.

Once the fire was under control crews found three bodies inside.

Further information will be released after a full investigation is conducted.