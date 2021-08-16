Weekend police chase ends after fleeing suspect falls down 30ft ravine

We now have an update for you on the police chase we first reported on Friday.

The chase started when Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) attempted to stop 23-year-old William Hoston of Erie for a traffic violation on I-79.

The chase ended when Hoston struck five occupied vehicles at West 12th Street and Greengarden Blvd. Minor injuries were reported from the five crashes.

Hoston then fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later after he fell down a nearby 30ft ravine. He was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fall.

He is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, accidents involving injury while not properly licensed, recklessly endangering another person and several summary traffic violations.

