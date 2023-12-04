Erie City Council has only a few weeks left to pass the budget. The council will likely vote to pass the budget later this month on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Chuck Nelson, president of the Erie City Council, said they have had several budget meetings making cuts to several departments and that the 2024 budget will not include a tax increase.

“There hasn’t been a tax increase for a while and there isn’t one again this year, but we are balancing the budget. It’s still running about a $7 million deficit, and we’re balancing that out with transfers from the water pre-payment that the mayor lined up a few years ago and then obviously ARP funds, so we’re still running at a deficit but without a tax increase,” said Nelson.

The city council will gather in chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 6, for one of their last meetings of the year.