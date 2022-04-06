As donations continue to pour in at the Erie For Ukraine Warehouse, one local grocery store has joined the efforts to help.

Representatives from Wegmans donated $1,000 and items such as medical supplies to Erie For Ukraine to help those who are suffering in Ukraine.

Shawn Haskins, the Service Manager for Wegmans, said that Wegmans has a community donations team. The team wanted to give both money and items to help those in Ukraine.

“We are hoping it goes right into Ukraine and gets dispersed to the people that need it the most. This is what we are trying to do,” said Shawn Haskins, Service Manager at Wegmans Foods.

“I am just shocked. We are taking as many donations that we can take. We have partnered with so many companies and we love all of the support that we have been getting,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager at Erie For Ukraine.

Ribalko also said that there will be a total of five containers filled by April 7, 2022.

If you would like to donate, click here or check out their Facebook page.