Wegmans ranked #1 on list of 2019 Best Workplaces in Retail

Great Place to Work and Fortune have ranked Wegmans #1 on the list of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Retail.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Wegmans has ranked at the top of the list.

To determine the Best Workplaces in Retail, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 694,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations in the Retail industry.

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers

“We have always believed that, if our people are valued and supported, they will give their best to our customers and to each other,” says CEO Colleen Wegman. “I am grateful and proud of what they are able to accomplish every day.”

Wegmans recently opened its 101st store in Brooklyn, NY. The company is now hiring and training now for another new store that will open in 2020 in Harrison (Westchester County), NY. Applicants may visit https://jobs.wegmans.com/ for more information.