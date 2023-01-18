​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County.

According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. Vehicles exceeding that limit are required to use alternate routes.

The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 140-foot, steel girder bridge. Creating the weight restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur, the release states.

Work on the bridge is expected to start in 2025.

The bridge was built in 1930 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 3,000 vehicles use the bridge daily on average.