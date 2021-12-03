Weird Al Yankovic coming to Erie as part of 2022 tour

Weird Al Yankovic is heading back out on the road for his “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with dates beginning in April 2022.

His tour will run through North America for six months and 133 shows, culminating in New York City with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall. That is slated for October 29th, 2022.

According to the official website, the tour will make a stop in Erie at the Warner Theater on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Tickets and VIP information were not yet available on the tour’s website.

This will mark Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert after his successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019.

