Welcome back barbecue held at Charter School for Excellence

The students, teachers, and staff at the Charter School of Excellence are gearing up to go back to school.

Students and their families got a chance to learn about the new things in store for this year’s school year during a welcome back Barbecue today.

According to the school’s Chief Education Officer, they will be focusing on career development this year.

There will be more classes offered at the school this year that are centered around soft and hard work skills.

“Our intent is to provide a nice safe, small learning environment for students, and move them forward academically, as well as socially, and emotionally,” said Nick Viglione, Chief Education Officer, Charter School of Excellence.

The Charter School of Excellence serves more than 570 students from grades six through 12.