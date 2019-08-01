Welcoming America trains local committee in efforts to make New Americans feel more welcome

Each year over 500 New Americans are sworn in here in Erie.

The city is now initiating new efforts to ensure each of the new citizens feel welcome. In efforts to do so, a representative from the Welcoming America Organization conducted a training for over 60 people here in Erie to explain different ways to make New Americans feel more welcome.

“To say these are the values that we have here in Erie, and we really want everyone to know that, that can create a place for dialogue, create a space for people to come together in difference, and it can really change the culture,” said Molly Hilligoss, Midwest Regional manager, Welcoming America.

Erie’s New American Welcoming Committee will continue to work with Welcome America on future plans.